Cause of deadly Arcadia house fire deemed undetermined

ARCADIA, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal has deemed the cause of a deadly Arcadia house fire as undetermined.

On Jan. 19, DeSoto County Fire Rescue says the fire killed two people: Claudia Castillo and her son, 14-year-old Abel Castillo.

A fire official told Fox 4 when crews went inside the home, they couldn't make it far and had to back out to fight the flames.

Shortly after, firefighters say the roof collapsed. Once they were able to get the fire under control, that's when they discovered Claudia and Abel.

Claudia worked as a clerk for the Arcadia Housing Authority and Abel went to DeSoto Middle School.

To help the family with expenses, Wet & Wild Party Rentals, with support from the Turner Agri-Civic Center, are holding a fundraiser on Jan. 27.

The event will be on the lawn in front of the Turner Center Arena at 2250 NE Roan St.

The cost is $5 to get in and all proceeds will go directly to the family.