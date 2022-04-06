This Amazon Storefront Will Help You Redecorate Your Living Room In 8 Steps

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been laying low (A.K.A. stuck at home) for the past couple of years and you might be thinking it’s time for a living room refresh. So whether you want to shift to a new style, upgrade your worn-in furniture or spice up your decor, we suggest you shop what might be the easiest place on earth — Amazon. You can even click through from your couch while in your favorite loungewear. Easy peasy.

The retailer even has a hidden storefront loaded with items to help you enhance your home, and as a subset of this hidden gem, there’s also a secret living room storefront that breaks down everything you need to have the Instagram-worthy, modern living space of your dreams. It’s designed to help you curate the perfect living room in just eight steps.

Here are the ways they suggest reviving your space.

Anchor your living room with a chic, sleek, modern piece of furniture that’s built to last.

Ideal for small living rooms, this traditional settee from Jennifer Taylor Home is both chic and durable. Available for $944.31 right now — that’s 36% off the regular price of $1,484.31 — it’s a great example of how a classic look can come with a modern lounge feel. At only 65 pounds, most people could move this couch around themselves, making playing with the living room layout a snap.

For those who prefer L-shaped couches, this left-facing sectional sofa might fit the bill. Priced at $1,578.50, many purchasers noted it’s roomier than expected (to their delight!) and better suited for gently used rooms — as in good for the living room as opposed to the family room where kids might want more cushioning.

Add a simple floor lamp that’s designed to brighten or soften the light, depending on the mood.

With a simple yet sophisticated design, this matte black, geometric bridge arm lamp with a white linen shade serves as both a light and a statement piece. At $49.98 (18% off at the moment), it’s a steal when it comes to a minimalist way to illuminate your living room.

This $89.99 lamp looks much more expensive than it actually is and offers Alexa, Google Home Assistant and Smart Phone compatibility. It gives off a warm glow — projected to last 20 years thanks to LED technology — and works with several decor styles like mid-century modern, vintage, contemporary, farmhouse and modern bohemian.

Perfect for a corner or next to a couch, this contemporary tripod floor lamp has won over customers, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars for reviews. Many commented on liking stepping on the on/off button that rests on the floor. They also positively noted the price point, at $124.99, and how the main cord is hidden from view, tucked inside one of the legs.

A good rug will not only warm up a space, but it also provides a frame and texture to the room.

Amazon

This green, ultra-soft polyester geometric area rug gives off a modern Moroccan vibe with its vibrant color palette. It’s available in a variety of sizes; the 5-by-7-foot rug goes for $177.33.

Rugs in neutral colors, crafted from natural materials, are popular right now, and for good reason. Take this jute rug for example. It fits several styles, including minimalist and farmhouse, and looks great as a base layer when doubling up area rugs. You can purchase it for $194.50.

Wall art that’s ready to hang takes away the hassle, allowing you to easily swap out the old for the new.

This ready-to-hang piece of art consists of a photograph printed on canvas with UV-resistant ink. Amazon reviewers loved the beachy, airy vibe and one said she smiled every time she walked in the room and saw it! Find it for just $49.99 right now.

Perk up walls with this blue-hued abstract painting meant to be suggestive of colored pieces of glass or droplets of water. Add a pop of punch with this art piece, which sells for $159.01.

The right throw pillow can tie your whole look together, using color and adding visual appeal.

Refresh your living room by adding a new texture: vegan pillow covers. Get the look of leather without the price tag. This trendy, faux leather set sells for $29.95 and is surprisingly constructed of 100% polyester.

We love how this colorful pillow is embroidered, not printed, and how it hides the zipper. The Amazon ratings speak for themselves, with 89% of customers giving it 5 stars, many mentioning the incredibly high quality, beautiful tones and how fun the pillows are to mix and match. It’s only $11.77 per cover!

Elevate your living room with an accent table that’s both functional and beautiful.

This table is about as natural as it gets: It’s one solid piece of reclaimed teak! Best of all, you don’t need to assemble anything. Use it as a side table to hold a drink or add a scented candle and you’ll be good to go. We love that it can double as a stool. It’s only $149.95.

Constructed of wood and brass, these nesting tables will add a touch of mid-century modern to round out your living room refresh. Because they stack, you can use them together, or you can place them in two separate locations. Find them for $143.80 on Amazon.

Add beauty and function to your living room with a sculptural accent chair.

Upgrade your space with a rocking chair that exudes style with its sleek lines and warm, neutral tones. Customers on Amazon noted liking the firmness of the seat and found it to be both stylish and comfy. It’s currently on sale for $354.99.

Refresh your room with a plush accent chair that’s constructed of vegan leather. One reviewer gushed over its buttery soft texture. This chair pairs well with an end lamp and side table. It’s currently 16% off, available for $268.85.

Brighten up your space with fresh greenery or upgrade your older pots with trendier pieces.

Why not add a hardy, low-maintenance ZZ plant that ships directly to your door! Could it get any easier? This one comes highly recommended on Amazon, works well in any light conditions, and several happy customers remarked how simple it is to care for. At only $16.98, it’s a great buy.

Upgrade your planters with industrial-like cement square pots. They’re durable and sport a removable drainage plug. An 8-inch square pot is available for $24.99. Sure, you could try to make one yourself, but who has that kind of time?

So what do you think? Does this secret storefront entice you to click “add to cart” for a sleek, accent chair or a drool-worthy, cool globe lamp?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.