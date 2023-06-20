Adam Sandler’s wife and daughters to star in his upcoming Netflix film

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After smaller appearances in other films of their father’s, Adam Sandler’s two daughters will take on more prominent roles in his upcoming film “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”

The upcoming Netflix film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom.

Sunny Sandler, 14, will play the lead role of Stacy Friedman. Stacy, while preparing for the Jewish rite of passage (and party) for teenage girls known as a bat mitzvah, is shocked to discover her best friend kissing her crush. Sister Sadie, 17, plays her onscreen sister Ronnie.

Sandler plays their father, Danny Friedman, while Idina Menzel plays their mom, Bree. Continuing the family affair, Jackie Sandler — the girls’ real-life mother and wife to Adam — will play Gabi Rodriguez Katz. Gabi is the mom to Stacy Friedman’s friend-turned-rival, Lydia Rodriguez Katz, played by Samantha Lorraine.

The film’s director, Sammi Cohen, said while the movie has a Jewish rite at its center, it’s a movie for everyone.

“This isn’t just a movie about being Jewish. It’s a movie about being human,” Cohen told PopSugar. “It’s a feel-good story that doesn’t shy away from the hard parts of growing up. I love coming-of-age films because it’s this thing we all experience. Not just once in our lives, but over and over again. We all have different experiences based on our culture, religion, and identity, but when you get down to the core values, we have so much in common.”

And “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” focuses on themes of friendship, something that’s both universal and underestimated, Cohen says.

“I think platonic friend love is just as important as romantic love,” she said. “You date lots of people, but your best friends are with you through it all. Friends are chosen family. This entire experience, both on and off camera, is rooted in friendship.”

Fortunately, the cast also came together like family.

“You form these bonds instantly, and then you have inside jokes. It really becomes an organic way to have these authentic bonds,” Cohen explained.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is being made in collaboration with Alloy Entertainment and Sandler’s production company, Happy Gilmore, with whom Netflix has a partnership.

Sunny Sandler had her own lavish bat mitzvah in May 2022, so she and her family had plenty of background to get into their roles for the film. It comes out on Netflix on Aug. 25, so get your popcorn ready!

