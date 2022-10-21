6 puppies found in closed suitcase outside vacation rental are being taken care of by the humane society

TAMPA, Fla. — After being found inside a closed suitcase outside a vacation rental, six puppies, along with their mom and another puppy found separately, are being taken care of by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

On Wednesday, according to the shelter, two Tampa Police Department officers found a dog and her puppy "running in a busy neighborhood off Spruce near Dale Mabry Highway."

After taking them to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the officers returned to the area to investigate and heard squeals coming from a closed suitcase sitting outside a vacation rental.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

To their surprise, after opening the suitcase the officers found six puppies inside.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said all seven 5-week-old puppies and their mom are being taken care of at their shelter and will be available for adoption in a couple of weeks.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

"Thank you, TPD for taking care of these puppies and bringing them to us. It takes all of us to protect the animals in our community," the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said.