6 Clever Toilet Paper Storage Solutions for Small Bathrooms

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In small bathrooms, finding storage solutions that don’t crowd the space or look cluttered can be difficult. It’s all too easy to let the rolls pile up under the sink, but that leaves less room for other necessities. Fortunately, there are some clever toilet paper storage solutions that will help you stay organized without sacrificing style.

Over-the-Toilet Storage

Even the best toilet has unused space around it. Shelving designed to fit over the toilet allows you to store items such as towels, toiletries and extra rolls of toilet paper. There are many different styles and materials available, so it’s easy to find something that fits your decorating style.

Adobe

For even more flexibility, you can opt for an adjustable over-the-toilet shelf unit that allows you to adjust both the height and width of the shelves as needed. This type of shelving also provides plenty of room for additional storage baskets or bins if desired.

Over-the-Door Racks

Over-the-door racks and shelves are perfect for smaller bathrooms. These racks are typically made from metal or plastic and come in a variety of sizes and shapes.

They can be hung over any door and provide plenty of room for everything from the best toilet paper to other bathroom necessities like washcloths or extra towels. Plus, they’re easy to install and remove if necessary.

Vertical Toilet Roll Holders

Decorative vertical holders are often the best toilet paper holders for snug bathrooms, as they keep toilet paper easily accessible while providing a sleek, modern look.

With a variety of styles, you can keep toilet paper stocked without cluttering up the look of your bathroom. Holding up to four times as much as standard horizontal holders, these are an excellent option for small spaces.

Wall-Mounted Shelves

Another popular option for storing extra rolls of toilet paper is wall-mounted shelves. These shelves are typically made out of metal or wood and come in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit any bathroom space.

Adobe

Wall-mounted shelves are great for keeping items off the floor and out of sight while still being within reach when needed. They can also be used as a decorative touch by adding colorful towels, baskets filled with potpourri or other decorations to create a unique look in your bathroom.

Freestanding Shelves

For those who prefer a more traditional approach to storing extra rolls of TP, freestanding shelves are a great option. These shelves come in all shapes, sizes, and materials, so you’re sure to find one that fits your needs perfectly.

Adobe

Freestanding shelves offer plenty of room for bigger items, such as towels and extra rolls of toilet paper, and they can easily be moved around should your needs change.

Baskets and Bins

Baskets and bins are also great options for storing toilet paper in a small bathroom. You can find containers made from wicker or plastic that will match any style of décor while providing plenty of storage space for extra rolls of toilet paper.

Adobe

They also work well as decorative pieces since they come in various colors and styles. Plus, they make it easy to grab what you need without having to search through drawers or cabinets for extra rolls.

No matter how small your bathroom is, there is a clever way to store extra rolls of toilet paper without sacrificing style.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.