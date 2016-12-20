Polk deputies arrest 'Grinch' for stealing from 'Toys for Tots'

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. - Polk County deputies have arrested a woman who they call a "Grinch" for allegedly stealing from "Toys for Tots."

Detectives say Tammy Strickland, 38, of Eagle Lake, filed 28 fake applications to get free toys from the charity.

Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference on Tuesday morning to release details in the case.

Strickland was arrested by undercover detectives on Monday, December 19 when she showed up to the Toys for Tots warehouse to collect the toys she applied for. Strickland has been charged with Grand Theft, 28 counts of Providing False Statement to Obtain Credit/Property, Obtain Property by Fraud, and 164 counts of Create/Use/Possess Counterfeit/Fictitious Identification.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office originally received a tip that Strickland had been keeping toys from Toys for Tots that were intended for children in need in the Eagle Lake area.

Detectives learned that Strickland attempted to use 140 fake children's names, and 28 fake adult names on fake applications to receive toys from Toys for Tots.

Here's Tammy Strickland getting arrested yesterday when she came to Toys For Tots to pick up bags of toys for 140 fake kids she made up. pic.twitter.com/aYHd6XtuV7 — Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) December 20, 2016

During the investigation, it was discovered that Strickland had submitted applications in 2015 as well.

When she was arrested, her 2005 Cadillac Escalade was also seized.

Strickland remains in the Polk County Jail.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow @abcactionnews

Like us on Facebook