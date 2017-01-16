Only in Florida: Video of HUGE gator in Lakeland goes viral

LAKELAND, Fla. - A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now.

Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland on Marsh Rabbit Run on Sunday, January 15. She posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook page on Sunday.

The gator is gigantic and it is all the talk online. See for yourself in the video below: