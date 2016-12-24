Man reunited with missing Go Pro

NAPLES, Fla - For Douglas Tanner walks along the beaches of Naples are pretty routine.

"I walk up and down the beach and pick up whatever trash is there, be it fishing poles or pop bottles."

Earlier this week something washed ashore he had never seen before.

"I didn't know what it was for sure, I'm not up on all the fancy gadgets."

That fancy gadget is a 300 dollar Go Pro, a virtual message in a bottle. The Go Pro still worked, and it contained some clues about who may have owned it, and how it ended up in the Gulf.

Douglas and his son took to social media, and within hours found the rightful owner of the Go Pro, which contained tons of videos from fishing to horseback riding.

"I was just speechless," said Jonathon Hagarbome, owner of the Go Pro. He lives just a few miles from Tanner.

He was stunned when Tanner called him with the news that he had found the device which had been missing since October.

He remembers the day he lost it.

"I had it strapped to my chest underneath a chest strap, and a wave hit my board, flipped the board up, broke the strap, and I lost everything, the bag and the go pro."

The Go Pro still rolling as it descended to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

"No way in a million years would I think someone would find it," said Hagarbome.

Every single piece of footage shot by Hagarbome was also salvaged. Tanner's act of kindness renewing Hagarbome's faith in the world this holiday season.

"I'm lucky there are still good people in the world today."