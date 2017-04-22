Fort Myers - The southbound I75 inside lane is now open at between Exit 139 (Lucket Road) to 138 (MLK Blvd.) All northbound lanes remain open. Updates will be provided as needed upon the reopening of the outside southbound lanes.

----------------------------------------------------------

All southbound lanes of I-75 near Luckett road are closed and the onramp near exit 139 is blocked as Lee County Sheriff's Office investigates a deputy involved shooting.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they received a call for service around 3:30 a.m. near mile marker 139 on I-75. Upon arrival, the deputy was immediately confronted by an armed subject with a semi-automatic pistol. The deputy feared for her life and safety and fired at the subject, striking the subject. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but that person's condition is not known at this hour. The officer was not hurt during the incident.

No word on how long the roads will remain closed, but we'll continue following this story and bring you updates the minute we get them.