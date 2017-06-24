Ongoing death investigation at Fort Myers Shores

12:21 PM, Jun 24, 2017
FORT MYERS, Fla - - Lee County deputies are on scene of a death investigation on Fort Myers Shores.

It happened early Saturday morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. on 12331 Third Street.

Investigators have determined that this is an accidental death.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

 

 

