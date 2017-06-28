Mom arrested after child accidentally shot in the foot

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lehigh Acres mother is charged with aggravated child neglect after it was revealed she didn't seek treatment for her daughter's gunshot wound for over week.

23-year-old Shanquisha Upshaw was arrested Monday and booked into the Lee County Jail.

According to Lee County investigators, the 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself while playing with a handgun at a friend's Fort Myers home sometime between May 31 and June 7.

Upshaw told friends and family that the girl hurt her leg at a playground and did not take her to the hospital.

It wasn't until the girl was turned over to her father, more than a week later, that the girl was treated for her injury after he noticed her limping and in severe pain.

Doctors found the bullet still lodged in her foot.

“It is incomprehensible to imagine how a parent would allow any child to suffer for weeks with such a severe injury. The father and family of this innocent victim should be commended for taking immediate action upon recognizing the child sustained a serious injury and was in excruciating pain,” says Lieutenant Jay Rodriguez of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.