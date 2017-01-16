Homicide under investigation in Lehigh Acres

11:12 AM, Jan 16, 2017
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- A disturbance call at a Lehigh Acres home Sunday evening led to the discovery of a dead body.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 400 block of Chamonix Avenue South around 6:30pm.

A deceased male was found at the scene and a death investigation launched, which has since been elevated to a homicide investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time.

Investigators say the incident appears to be "contained" and the public is not in danger.

