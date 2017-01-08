Esteban Santiago's connection to SWFL

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla--Authorities have since taken down all social media accounts linked to the alleged gunman Esteban Santiago but an Instagram account believed to be Santiago's showed he was no stranger to the Sunshine State.

The photo has since been removed along with the account but showed Esteban Santiago with family in Downtown Naples. The photo was taken back in 2012 and captioned "5th Ave. in Naples with my cousin." It's believed Santiago still has ties to the area with extended family still living in the Naples area.

Law enforcement was seen questioning family living at a home in Golden Gate Estates late Friday. It is still unclear whether this home has any connection to the shooter. Investigators were at the residence for about 20 minutes before leaving.

On Saturday, a car was blocking the driveway and a no trespassing sign was placed in the front yard.

About 20 miles down the road along 5th ave. in Downtown Naples, where the Instagram photo was taken, many reacted to the news.

"I'm sure there are some people who say I'm afraid to go out and I don't want to go and I'm not going to go out," said visitor Bob Stern.

Stern said he's in complete shock to learn Santiago once enjoyed time where he's currently displaying his art work.

"Here doing the show on 5th avenue and of course we think all the time god if something, are people going to be too afraid to come out and spend money," said Stern.

Stern said unfortunately after Friday's events it makes him question safety at art exhibits like this one.

"We always think I mean when is it going to happen at an art show. When is a crazy going to come start shooting at an art show," said Stern.

Stern said he's also been to Fort Lauderdale several times and knowing this happened somewhere he's visited before is also extremely frightening.

"We were actually supposed to be in Fort Lauderdale this weekend, or we have done a show this weekend which is on Las Olas Blvd., which is a big deal and all we have a lot of friends there and we certainly feel it's impacting them somewhat," said Stern.

The Instagram account believed to be Esteban Santiago's was removed Sunday morning but the byline read, "Here's to finding whether or not your mission on earth is finished; if you are still alive it isn't,"