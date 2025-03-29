Sanibel ordinance could let city clean up neglected properties without consent

SANIBEL, Fla. — "If you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself." That's the approach that The City of Sanibel is taking with their new ordinance. It will be up for a city council vote on Tuesday and would give the city power to clean up neglected properties, even without the owner’s consent.

Some homes in the West Rocks neighborhood, like one infamously known as "The Rat House," have sat in disrepair for over two years, despite multiple code violations.

"When the alarms are going off, the doors are open, and animals are coming in—you don't want that in your house. We've got that happening here in this neighborhood," said a concerned neighbor from West Rocks.

The home on Coquina Street, which neighbors have dubbed "The Rat House," has reportedly been without a door for years, with floors littered with rodent excrement.

It's just one of ten properties that will be reviewed at a magistrate hearing on Monday.

The Process for Code Violations

A city representative explained that the process to bring a neglected property to this point involves several steps:



Initial Communication: The city first tries to resolve violations verbally with the property owner.

Formal Notice: If verbal attempts fail, a formal notice is sent to the property owner.

Magistrate Hearing: If the property remains in violation after a reasonable period, the case goes to a hearing where evidence is presented, and fines may be imposed.

Potential Foreclosure: If those fines remain unpaid, the city can foreclose on the property.



However, for some neighbors, the concern isn't about fines or foreclosures—they just want the properties cleaned up.

"Please clean it up—or at least close the doors—so that we don't have to deal with this," the neighbor said.

Proposed Ordinance Would Allow Immediate Action

To address these ongoing issues, the city is proposing Ordinance 25-004, which would allow the city to take immediate action to clean and secure distressed properties. If passed, the ordinance would:

Allow city personnel to remove overgrown vegetation and debris.

Authorize securing broken windows and doors to keep animals and trespassers out.

Permit maintenance of pools, hot tubs, and fountains to prevent mosquito breeding and other hazards.

Enable the city to place liens on the property to recover cleanup costs.

The Sanibel City Council will vote on the proposed ordinance on Tuesday, and if approved, the changes will take effect immediately.

