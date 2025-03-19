Watch Now
MARSH MADNESS! No basketball, SCCF plants all month to revitalize marshes

Troy Truxton
All month long, The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is planting grass for Marsh Madness to revitalize Sanibel's wetlands damaged in Hurricane Ian.
SANIBEL, Fla. — For the second year, the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is planting all month for Marsh Madness.

The goal is to get the community to come out and plant grass in the marsh preserves on the island that were destroyed in Hurricane Ian which only got worse in Milton and Helene.

Between two of their preserves, they've planted 8,000 plants so far this March.

Kealy Fau SCCF Coastal Watch Director says all this land used to be full of vegetation, which is vital to the wildlife and island's ecosystem.

"Mother nature does what mother nature always wants to do, and it will come back but we are just trying to give it a little bit of a boost a little bit of a helping hand," Fau said.

SCCF encourages the community to volunteer at the next two Marsh Madness events to be a part of Sanibel's revitalization.

