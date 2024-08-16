LANE CLOSURES: Into Sanibel off of McGregor Blvd start this weekend

SANIBEL, Fla. — This weekend, a portion of Mcgregor Blvd going in and out of Sanibel will be reduced to one lane.

See Miyoshi Price's full report below

"LANE CLOSURES" near Sanibel off of McGregor Blvd.

The lane closure is from Shell Point Blvd to Port Comfort Road.

To complete construction on both the north and south sides of the causeway, the Florida Department of Transportation and crews will alternate in three months.

They expect to finish construction within six months.

Read About The FDOT Work Below

Frequent drivers to the island say people should expect traffic, but the construction is necessary after Hurricane Ian's devastation.

"It’s definitely going to make it a little more congested going over the bridge," says Robert Manzo, who has been visiting the island for over two decades.

"Traffic can be a little hectic, but you're coming into a tropical paradise, so relax enjoy the trip because if we didn’t have construction going on, you wouldn't be coming here at all," says Billy Kirkland, owner of Billy's Bike rentals on the Island for almost 25 years.

He hopes you will attend their anniversary party this weekend despite the traffic delays. On Sunday, August 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Kirkland will offer free hotdogs and burgers to the community.

FDOT and Sanibel officials ask drivers to obey the speed limit signs.

To learn more about the project, go to https://www.swflroads.com/SanibelCauseway

