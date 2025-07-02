Coast Guard rescues 2 children, 3 adults from disabled boat off Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued five people, including two children, after their boat became disabled off the coast of Florida.

The rescue happened early Wednesday morning when the family's 28-foot vessel became stranded about 30 miles west of Sanibel Island, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders received an alert through a Personal Locator Beacon activation around 2 a.m.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater located the boaters around 4 a.m. in calm seas with 1 to 2-foot waves and light winds, a release said.

The aircrew transported the family back to Air Station Clearwater. No injuries were reported.

"These boaters did an excellent job in using safety equipment by activating their emergency distress beacon during their time of distress," said Lt. Zovek Chapa Errasti, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircraft commander.

"The July 4th holiday weekend is fast approaching, we can't stress the importance enough of having a working radio, enough life jackets in the correct sizes for everyone on your boat, and a registered emergency distress beacon on board your vessel before enjoying your time on the water," Chapa Errasti said.

The boat owner is coordinating the vessel's recovery.

