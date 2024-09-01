Watch Now
FWC investigates boating incident in North Matlacha Pass from Saturday

MATLACHA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says they are investigating a boating incident in the North Matlacha Pass from Saturday.

The FWC says they responded to the boat crash along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island Fire Rescue, and the US Coast Guard.

They say a vessel was idling in the North Matlacha Pass when it was struck by another vessel. FWC says one of the four passengers sustained minor injuries from the collision.

FWC says the striking vessel left the scene and has not been identified yet. This is an ongoing investigation.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date as we learn more.

