Suspect in custody after armed robbery at Englewood Dollar General

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect is in custody after deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Englewood on April 18.

CCSO said when deputies arrived at the Dollar General, around 12:30 p.m., they found the suspect who tried to drive away.

Given the seriousness of the crime, deputies chased the suspect who CCSO says tried to ram a deputy's vehicle with their own.

After a short chase, the suspect came to a stop near Piney Ct. and Treadway Rd. and was arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported.