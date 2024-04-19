Watch Now
Suspect in custody after armed robbery at Englewood Dollar General

CCSO said no injuries were reported.
CCSO said the suspect tried to ram a deputies vehicle during a short chase.
Posted at 9:01 PM, Apr 18, 2024
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect is in custody after deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Englewood on April 18.

CCSO said when deputies arrived at the Dollar General, around 12:30 p.m., they found the suspect who tried to drive away.

Given the seriousness of the crime, deputies chased the suspect who CCSO says tried to ram a deputy's vehicle with their own.

After a short chase, the suspect came to a stop near Piney Ct. and Treadway Rd. and was arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

