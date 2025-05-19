North Port residents fight special district after water shut off against court order

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Residents of the Gran Paradiso community in North Port are upset after their irrigation water was cut off approximately six weeks ago, despite a court order.

The water was shut off as residents were engaged in a lawsuit with West Villages, the special district that controls the area.

Residents say they have no representation on the board of the special district. They are calling on state and county officials to investigate what they describe as an "abuse of power".

Click here to see Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Wellen Park residents who were impacted.

NP IRRIGATION

Wellen Park resident, Eric Johnston says, "It was a turning point in the relationship between West Villages, who's actually the name of the district, Wellen Park, and the residents. It was an obvious use of their authority in this district that we don't have any say in, and it's just getting out of control."

Sarasota County Commissioner Tom Knight has spoken out about this issue and wants Congressman Greg Steube to help make things right.

Knight says the company has chosen to turn off the irrigation water to Gran Paradiso and used its influence to get a local legislator to sponsor House Bill 4061, which he claims will further increase the developer's control and erode the rights of Wellen Park residents.

With Florida's rapidly growing communities, residents are pushing to maintain their rights.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.