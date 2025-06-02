North Port housing developers explore innovative solutions amid skyrocketing population growth

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Southwest Florida's population rates are skyrocketing, driving housing demand higher and making homes more expensive. As developments pop up throughout North Port, builders are exploring new ways to create affordable housing options.

The Census Bureau reports Florida is among the fastest growing states, with North Port standing out as one of the busiest growth areas. This population surge is pushing home prices to levels many people can no longer afford.

Developers like Brian Sodre of Miniopolis Homes are now exploring innovative solutions like 3-D concrete printed tiny homes, the first of their kind in Florida.

Click here to see North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with the owner of the 3D concrete printed tiny home models.

NORTH PORT CONSTRUCTION

"How can I make housing more affordable, but at the same time not sacrifice structural integrity?" Sodre said.

His solution involves reducing the footprint of the home while maintaining structural integrity to make homes efficiently and cost-effective.

Across North Port, Palmera at Wellen Park is responding to the population pressure with townhomes designed to accommodate diverse residents - from families to retirees to single professionals.

Danielle Calamela, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with M.I Homes in Southwest Florida, says with this increase in population comes a desire for community.

"Residents are in search of genuine connections, and shared community," Calamela said.

The housing market is affecting the entire region, with prices increasing to levels that threaten the local workforce.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, across Florida, there is a shortage of rental homes affordable and available to extremely low income households.

"It's very high in demand where big employers are losing their employees, because they can't find affordable housing," Sodre said.

Jana Scalisi of North Port is one of many people looking for more affordable options. She's considering a townhome as a solution to the city's market challenges.

"Having townhouses is more affordable for people who work remotely or just looking to have their own space," Scalisi said.

The new affordable housing development will add much-needed options in one of the state's most expensive housing markets.

