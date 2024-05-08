"No one ever shows up": North Port wanted input on budget, got crickets

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port leaders are making a strong effort to attract more people to meetings.

But turnout is anything but great. Only two people showed up to Tuesday evening's community budget input meeting.

Fox 4 Only two people showed up to the North Port budget meeting

"We keep on hearing people complain about the city, but no one ever shows up to the meetings to ask questions or voice their concerns and complaints," said North Port resident Kevin Burris.

Burris told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott that he wants to change the mold.

"We're going to be coming to more," he said.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher gave a presentation on where money could be allocated in the upcoming fiscal year.

Some examples include infrastructure projects and public safety.

Fletcher also discussed the city's upcoming rezoning project. Leaders expect it will boost city coffers.

There's another way to be heard on this budget.

"One of the cool features that we offer our residents in the budget tool, and every year during budget season, they can go online on our website and use this tool that allows them to take a fictional $100 and allocate it by the different priorities we have at the city," North Port Communications Manager Jason Bartolone said.

Infrastructure, the environment, and quality of life are a few examples.

Burris told Scott he hasn't used the budget tool yet.

However, he said he'll take full advantage of it moving forward.

"Yea, I'm really curious to see where everything's going."

Budget workshops will be held during the summer.

City commissioners will adopt the new budget this fall.

You can find more information about the budget tool by clicking on this link.