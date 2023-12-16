Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Port/Englewood

Actions

Man and 4 animals found dead in North Port home after fire

Fire Marshal and Police are investigating
Man and 4 animals found dead in North Port home after fire
Photo Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue
Man and 4 animals found dead in North Port home after fire
Posted at 4:04 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 16:12:07-05

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man and four animals were found deceased in a North Port home after a fire Saturday.

North Port Fire Rescue responded to the 3800 block of Trenton Lane at 12:10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they didn't see a fire on the outside, but once they were inside they saw a fire was extinguished.

Responders found a man in a rear bedroom, two cats and two dogs deceased inside the home.

North Port Fire believes the fire started in the kitchen area of the single-story home.

North Port Fire adds there were no smoking alarms present and a joint investigation by the North Port Police Department and the State Fire Marshal is underway .

This is developing and FOX 4 will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023