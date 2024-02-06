More people, more "pupils" in North Naples: New elementary school is in the works

NAPLES, Fla. — Laurel Oak Elementary School, located on Immokalee Road east of I-75, is feeling the pressure of the rapidly growing community. Collier County Public Schools is helping relieve some of this pressure with a new elementary school coming to Immokalee Road just blocks away.

"We operate schools based on a neighborhood model meaning you attend schools close to where you live in your neighborhood," said Chad Oliver, CCPS Chief Communications Officer. "Populations change; new developments come on board; we see new construction all the time in Southwest Florida. What's happening now is a necessary process to balance out the school enrollments and also you have to plan for future growth."

As Collier County keeps expanding east, schools are looking for ways to lessen the load in class and getting to school. CCPS' answer is rezoning in preparation for a new elementary school currently called 'Elementary L.' Oliver says the hope is to take some strain off Laurel Oak Elementary as it is currently over capacity. He says around 1,400 elementary school students will be affected by these changes.

"It means their child is going to go to a different school, but it's a necessary process," said Oliver.

The school district is hearing out the public in these upcoming meetings:

