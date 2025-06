NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a possible drowning, from Sunday afternoon.

The North Collier Fire District said they responded around 12:40 p.m., and that a man died on the scene.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it happened at a pond near Golfside Court. The death is not suspicious to deputies, though the cause remains unconfirmed.

Both departments tell us the victim was an adult man.