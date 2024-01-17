WATERLOGGED: Monday’s historic rainfall leaves some North Fort Myers homeowners in deep water

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — In some parts of North Fort Myers, people are really feeling the effects of the historic levels of rainfall that came down on Monday. It transformed some neighborhoods into waterlogged landscapes, with water levels so high they're nearly engulfing boots, turning front yards into vast ponds.

"There's water everywhere. You can barely get around,” said two men said standing by a jet-ski on a flooded road.

With so much water covering their yard and street, sometimes the elements require breaking out different machinery… in this case a jet-ski.

Sandy McDonald, who’s been living on Lani Lane for 52 years, says she’s never seen this much water in her yard. "Most of my property right now is underwater again, and everybody can't walk out. I haven't been able to mow my lawn in three weeks,” she said.

McDonald says it isn’t even just the flooding she’s dealing with. More than a year after Hurricane Ian ripped the roof off her house - there are still blue tarps on the roof. She says she hasn’t been able to get the help she needs to replace it.

"When it rains it comes in through the walls and comes out around the windows onto the floor. So, I'm constantly now mopping floors,” said McDonald.

Water damage in her house has gotten so bad that McDonald says she’s replacing it with a new trailer. Currently, her key possessions are stored in a shipping container she bought, as she waits for the opportunity to transition to her new home. But first, she says the persistent water has to dry up or the home can’t be brought in.

Despite the challenges, McDonald's spirit remains unbroken. "I know what hard work is and I keep pushing. And I’m gonna keep pushing,” she states.