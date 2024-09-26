Hurricane Helene storm surge engulfs North Fort Myers community in water

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A community near the Edison Bridge is underwater due to the storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

Victoria Scott Several people near the Caloosahatchee River are dealing with severe flooding.

It's at the corner of West North Shore Avenue and North Tamiami Trail.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott spoke to people there who said they are used to the flooding. They also told her they always have a hurricane kit in place because they usually can’t leave their homes until the water goes down.

Victoria Scott A woman told FOX 4 she's used to flooding due to her proximity to the Caloosahatchee River.

The community is walking distance to the Caloosahatchee River.

“It’s worse down [there,]" said local Braelyn Thompson. If you go back that way, that’s where my house is. It’s even worse down there. It’s up to our house, and our house is about two feet above the ground. So, yea, it’s just about getting inside."

People also told Scott they are make the most of the situation. They’re hopeful everything will clear up soon.