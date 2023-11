MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — In an effort to improve the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, construction will begin on the area around 940 Caxambas Drive beginning on Monday in Marco Island.



The city says there will be temporary lane shifts around the construction area.

Mail and trash collection will not be impacted during this project.

FOX 4 is speaking to local residents about their experiences with the water system and service on the Island.