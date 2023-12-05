Should there be a Marco mayor? Marco Island City Council weighs possibility

MARCO ISLAND, Fla — The Marco Island City Council held a meeting Monday where it had its first reading on an ordinance to decide if the city should get a mayor.

If approved, the proposed changes will be subject to voter approval through a referendum in March. Additionally, the Council is considering adjustments to the salaries of elected officials.

Current Chairman Greg Folley believes this move aligns with the desires of the majority of voters.

"I'm supportive, and I think the voters will probably vote for a mayor and vice mayor situation. It's really not much of a change; it's just instead of a chair and vice-chair elected annually, it's mayor and vice-mayor elected every two years by council members," Folley told Fox 4 News.

The Council is expected to conduct its second reading on the matter in January.