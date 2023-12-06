Still "unclear" in Botanica Lakes as people search for water solutions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — More than two months after our initial investigation into water issues in the Botanica Lakes neighborhood, residents continue to experience challenges related to water quality.

Neighborhood residents, Brooke Hass and Janet Slater, expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of their water supply, citing issues such as excessive chlorination and a noticeable yellowish-brown tint. Despite the two months that passed, the problems identified during our previous visit remain.

"We were experiencing very chlorinated water, there was even a tinge of yellowish-brown," Brooke Hass shared.

Scrolling through local neighborhood groups, water-related problems are frequently discussed among residents. To gain a firsthand understanding, FOX 4 was invited into one resident's home to sample the water, and we confirmed that the taste was reminiscent of chlorine.

Residents have taken matters into their own hands, with some installing water filtration systems to address the ongoing issues. However, the costs associated with these solutions aren't light.

"With the plumber, installation, and everything, we were looking around $1,200," one resident revealed, shedding light on the financial strain placed on those seeking relief from the water problems.

Another resident, Sarah Ryan, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "A couple of thousand dollars, and to do the entire house, so that it would stop ruining the laundry, and clean water in our showers, would be double that at least."

Beyond concerns about water quality, residents also highlighted low water pressure as a significant issue.

"You can't run a dishwasher and take a shower at the same time. You have to do one thing at a time," said Brooke Hass, pointing to the inconveniences caused by the low water pressure.

FOX 4 has reached out to the City of Fort Myers for their response and plans to address the water issues in Botanica Lakes. The city's stance and proposed solutions are eagerly awaited by the concerned residents.

