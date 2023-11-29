From Storm to Spark: Shell Point unveils futuristic electric charging makeover

IONA, Fla. — Shell Point Retirement Community experienced the brunt of Hurricane Ian last year, enduring a 10-foot storm surge and wind damage on every roof.

According to Adam Hinds, Vice President of Operations at Shell Point, power has been fully restored, with sporadic outages being addressed by the diligent efforts of FPL.

"All the power is back on, and FPL is doing a great job of getting the power back on, replacing transformers," Hinds remarked.

Now, the rejuvenated power at Shell Point will serve a new purpose, charging electric vehicles. Responding to increased demand from residents and the market, Shell Point has installed 18 electric vehicle charging stations on its campus.

"These charging stations are not just for our residents but also for our employees and their guests. Considering the limited availability of charging stations in this area, we've added them here on campus for the convenience of everyone," explained Adam Hinds.

The addition of electric vehicle charging stations has been warmly welcomed by Shell Point residents, some of whom initiated a petition expressing gratitude to the Shell Point administration for this initiative.

Bruce Findley, a resident of Shell Point for 22 years, shared his perspective on owning an electric vehicle.

"About a dollar and sixty cents for a gallon of gas, that would translate to the number of miles driven for the cost of the electricity you put in versus going to a gas station," Findley noted, emphasizing the financial benefits of electric vehicles.

The retirement community plans to increase the number of charging stations as soon as demand increases again.