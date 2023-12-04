Watch Now
Flights delayed at RSW due to fog

Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 04, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many flights were delayed Monday morning at Southwest Florida International Airport due to high fog and low visibility.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says flights departing and arriving at could see delays.

That turned out to be exactly the case for travelers Monday morning, mostly those departing.

"My mom from New Jersey was supposed to be here at 9:12 and now she won't be until 9:39AM," Dyana Suter said.

While their wait was short, some flights were delayed up to 8 hours.

The fog advisory was lifted by Noon.

