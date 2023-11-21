Watch Now
DON'T SLEEP ON TEACHERS NEEDS| Tis' the season of better sleep for Lee County educators

Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 21, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the United Way of Lee Hendry Glades was giving away mattresses and furniture to Lee County teachers.

The items include a brand-new, queen-size Tempur-Pedic mattress or brand-new media/accent cabinets.

Organizers tell Fox 4, that all 475 items are pre-claimed through advance registration and no additional items will be available for non-registrants.

The United Way said the event is simply an opportunity for the non-profit to show its gratitude to educators for all they do for students, and to wish them a wonderful Thanksgiving.

