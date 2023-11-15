Breeze Airways adds more destinations to and from RSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Breeze Airways is adding more destinations to get in and out of Fort Myers through RSW.

Gareth Edmondson-Jones is the Director of Corporate Communications for Breeze. He says direct flights headed to Louisville and Akron start Thursday.

Wednesday direct Breeze flights to Portland, Maine began.

"Compared to the other airlines, they [Breeze Airways] were like $325, this was very reasonable," traveler Rod Busch said.

"Tickets were about $36 each, they were incredibly inexpensive," another traveler, Zoe Grant said.

On Friday, direct flights launch from Pittsburg, Syracuse and Raleigh-Durham to RSW.

It's also giving more people a chance to visit southwest Florida and boost our economy here.

"Any airline can get you where you need to go, some can get you there non-stop, some can get you there at a good price...," Edmondson-Jones said.

Breeze says, it's looking to offer both.

