Controversial Marco apartment expansion on Mainsail Drive gets green light

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Collier County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance that will allow an increase to the number of housing units on Mainsail Drive.

The approved measure also includes adjustments to off-street parking standards and introduces an Airport Disclosure and Permitting Commitment. The affected property is situated in close proximity to the Marco Island Executive Airport, located on the north side of Mainsail Drive and approximately 1.7 miles east of Collier Boulevard.

This development has stirred local sentiments, with some residents expressing concerns over potential impacts on traffic, noise, and the overall character of the community.

The expansion is part of 100-unit apartment complex that came to the area last year.

Theresa Didomenico, a property owner in Marco Shores for over two decades, voiced her opposition to the county's move toward new construction.

"It's getting too noisy, too busy. I think the crime will go up, and it's not why we came down here," said Didomenico.

Residents like Didomenico argue that the escalating construction activities have eroded the peaceful atmosphere of the neighborhood, making it challenging for activities like biking due to increased traffic.

Bill Sullivan, another long time reisdent says he is also worried about more traffic and people driving faster. He believes that the sidewalks are too narrow.

Although Sullivan doesn't mind more buildings, he says the dead-end road should be made more attractive to improve how people living here experience it.

"What we need is to develop this smartly because it does add more pedestrians, more traffic—so let's make it pedestrian and bicycle friendly," said Sullivan.

The Collier County Board of Commissioners, in their vote on Tuesday, approved the construction with conditions on the developer, which may be deliberated on later.