WATCH: Thieves break into 11 cars in Lehigh Acres in one night, deputies say

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It's not hard to forget to lock your car, and residents around Blackstone Drive's neighborhood said it's a mistake they won't ever make again.

"I just couldn't believe it," Madison Brown said.

Brown is talking about the surveillance video from her house, catching thieves trying to break into her son's car Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thankfully, the locked doors stopped them from breaking in.

"They came up the middle and around the side," Brown described the video.

However, her husband's car wasn't as lucky. Thieves stole $10, a pocket knife and left papers scattered everywhere.

Brown's husband, Steven, said he's just happy they didn't take his car.

"The crime that you're doing I don't think is worth the time," he said. "I don't think it ever is, but this is so petty and really dangerous."

The couple said it caught them by surprise.

"I think it's relatively safe. Our neighbors are great people," Brown said about Blackstone Drive and Sea Urchin Circle.

The Browns are not the only ones who got similar camera footage. Their next door neighbors practically saw the same thing.

Hoods up, gloves on and faces hidden in the second video like the first. One person gets in an unlocked Ford Explorer and the other suspect checks the car's doors.

Cody Jones lives next door to the Browns with his wife and two daughters. He said the thieves stole a personal item from his wife's car.

"Lock your cars and be safe. My wife's nervous to come outside at night now, that's sad," Jones said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said 11 homes reported car burglaries in the area the same night.

"We always encourage residents to lock their vehicles and secure their valuables to deter break-ins like these from occurring. Surveillance cameras are also a great tool to have in place and help our detectives identify suspects and solve the crime." Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno

"It's scary that it's happening close to my two daughters. It makes me sad," Jones added.

Detectives are actively investigating the break-ins.