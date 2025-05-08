SLOW DOWN! New Florida bill targets excessive speeders with jail time, fines

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A bill sitting on the Florida governor's desk could make drivers think twice before pressing the pedal to the metal.

House Bill 351 would create tougher penalties for excessive speeders, including potential jail time and hefty fines.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office traffic unit says they encounter drivers going 50 miles per hour over the speed limit at least once a week.

"Within six weeks we caught one driver three times, 25 or better over the speed limit, and he's still doing it," Deputy Raymond Strobel said.

Deputy Strobel, who works with the Lee County Sheriff's Office traffic unit, says speed limits exist for a reason.

"Keep people safe, the residents of Lee County and in Florida to make it safer for everybody to go around. Some people driving don't think of the consequences till it's too late," Strobel said.

The proposed legislation defines dangerous excessive speeding as driving 50 miles per hour over the speed limit or driving 100 miles per hour or more.

Under the bill, a driver's first conviction could result in up to a month in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

"Hit them a little harder in the pocket. I think that will definitely slow them down," Strobel said.

Second-time offenders could face 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Continued violations could result in license suspension for up to a year.

The bill also requires mandatory court appearances for offenders.

Strobel said, "Any adjudication is key. Getting that adjudication is where...they're gonna show that they did the infractions."

During a one-hour ride-along with Deputy Strobel, he pulled over three people for speeding.

If the Governor DeSantis signs the bill into law, it will take effect July 1.

