NEW INFO: LCSO report shows who saved the four-year-old boy from being taken

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office report came out Tuesday. In the police report obtained by Fox 4, it says on December 29 a man attempted to grab a four-year-old's wrist, in the Walmart off Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, when his sister, who went to find a shopping cart, saw the man. Then, she pulled her brother away from him and said, "don't do that," according to the police report.

The police report named the boy's mother, Fox 4 chose not to name her out of privacy, but did reach out to and have yet to hear back. That same day, last Friday, deputies found the suspect. Sixty four-year-old Pablo Pintules Hernandez. Prosecutors charged him with false imprisonment of a child, 13-years-old and under.

Nereida Montanez lives in Lehigh Acres. She said, "I was here the same day it happened, but I didn't know what was going on. That morning, I was here with my children and we were doing groceries like any other day."

A place so many in this part of Lehigh Acres shop at.

Montanez said, "It's especially very scary it the main store everyone shops at."

The police report said the mother was near the same aisle as her children when her daughter told her what happened, and they then got a worker to call 9-1-1.

A reminder for parents everywhere to stay focused.

"It let’s us know we have to be more alert of our surroundings at all times," she said.

Parents aren't the only ones worried. Angel Diaz said he grew up here and never felt like this could happen.

He said, "It's always been a safe spot. There’s never anything that happens here."

An incident shocking for anyone to see and a call for people to offer whatever "good" they can.

"Report or just help because the community needs that," one shopper added.