New Florida law adds requirement before drivers can get behind the wheel

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting July 1, Florida teens will need to complete driver's education before they can get their learner's permit, a significant change from previous requirements.

The new law, signed by Governor DeSantis, mandates that anyone at least 15 years old must complete a driver's education course before getting their learner's permit. Previously, students only needed to complete a traffic law and substance abuse education course.

Debbie Adams, who oversees the Florida Virtual School's driver's education program, supports the change.

"The legislators really got this right. They really took the time talking with each other and really taking a look at the dangers that we are facing in the state of Florida along our roads," Adams said.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reports that research shows the risk of deadly crashes increases with the number of teens in the car, highlighting the importance of proper driver training.

"It's good for us as pedestrians walking in the streets and our kids playing ball really teaching them the best way to be smart behind the wheel," Adams said.

While driver's education is not a statewide graduation requirement, many Florida high schools offer the course, though they don't always have enough space for every student.

According to the Florida Department of Education, more than 24,000 students are currently enrolled in driver's education in public schools.

For students who can't take the course at their high school, Florida Virtual School offers it for free. Adams says they currently have 55,000 students enrolled in their program, making it the largest driver's education provider in the state.

The virtual program focuses on defensive driving, hazard prevention, and other key skills.

"All about responsible decision making from day 1. It's not just about learning the rules of the road, we're all about building life long safe habits for our students," Adams said.

Adams says Florida Virtual School is prepared for an influx of students when the law takes effect on July 1.

