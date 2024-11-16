Lehigh Acres woman arrested for attacking school bus driver

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lehigh Acres woman for attacking a Lee County School bus driver.

In the police report, a Lee County bus driver told deputies she lost her way on her route November 8 after students began screaming and playing loud music.

The bus driver told deputies she pulled over at E Sixth St and Joel Boulevard to “regain control of the situation.”

Parents came to the intersection to pick up students there the report says.

The bus driver stood at the front of the bus to check which students were getting off according to deputies. The bus driver then told deputies a woman came onto the bus and pushed her. LCSO later identified the woman as 33-year-old Yanelis Caballero.

The report says the bus driver and Caballero started to argue, the bus driver told Caballero she wasn’t allowed on the bus, and then Caballero shoved the bus driver in the face.

Caballero got off the bus, but, then, the bus driver swung at the woman according to LCSO. The report says the two got in a physical altercation outside the bus.

Caballero then took the children and left, LCSO says.

The report says the bus driver stayed at the intersection until another bus driver showed up to finish the route.

LCSO says photos were taken to document the drivers injuries, and the driver identified the students the woman picked up.

On November 12, the bus driver decided to press charges on Caballero.

LCSO says their detective confirmed the bus driver's story with the school bus surveillance video and witnesses in the neighborhood.

In the police report, a neighbor saw two women fighting in front of a school bus and Caballero, who originally attacked the bus driver, was on top of the bus driver striking her face.

The report says the detective went to Caballero’s home on November 12 and arrested her for battery on a school official.

Caballero was released from jail after paying her $7,500 bond and will be in court December 16.