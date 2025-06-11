LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A new roundabout is coming to the intersection of Buckingham Road and Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres, but some people who live nearby are skeptical about whether it will improve traffic flow.

The $4.8 million single-lane roundabout aims to create continuous traffic flow and reduce car crashes at the busy intersection.

"70-80 miles an hour until they hit that curve," Dan Wilsey said, describing how cars typically speed down Buckingham Road.

Wilsey was mowing his brother's yard near where construction for the roundabout is, and he expressed doubts about the project's effectiveness.

"I don't think it's gonna do anything to make the traffic flow any better. In the morning, the traffic will be backed up from here all the way to 82," Wilsey said.

Watch Lehigh Acres Commnity Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

Lehigh Acres neighbors skeptical of roundabout at Gunnery and Buckingham

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they've responded to 70 crashes in the area over the past five years.

The current intersection design, where the two streets split like a fork in the road, creates challenges for drivers.

"Very hard. You have to turn your head almost 180 degrees to see the other lane. It's just you have to make an effort to see that," local driver Paul Cox said.

He also expressed concerns about the single-lane design of the planned roundabout.

"It's kind of hard to get around. I don't like it," Cox said.

Starting June 16, part of Buckingham Road will be closed from Gunnery to Sunset for construction, according to Lee County officials.

Drivers will need to follow several detours during construction:

Southbound Buckingham Road traffic will detour through Gunnery, take a right on Sunset, then a left back onto Buckingham Road

Northbound Buckingham Road drivers will turn right on Sunset, then left on Gunnery to continue north

Northbound Gunnery Road drivers wanting to go south on Buckingham will take a left on Sunset

Temporary traffic lights are at Buckingham and Sunset as well as Gunnery and Sunset to help manage traffic flow.

The detours have raised concerns for other neighbors like Wilsey.

"More congested as soon as school open back up, you're not gonna be able to move," Wilsey said.

Despite his skepticism, Wilsey acknowledges the roundabout might help with one issue.

"Maybe the roundabout will slow it down. Just have to wait and see. It'll be interesting," Wilsey said.

Lee County says the project was partially paid for by federal funding. The county expects to complete the roundabout project in Spring 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.