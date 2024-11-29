LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lehigh Acres man accused of shooting someone several times in a car.

Deputies say shots were fired on the 800 block of Meadow Road, which runs parallel to State Road 82.

Around 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, deputies say 33-year-old Rocco Ruzzo shot at a man in a car several times.

LCSO: Suspect shoots at car stopped in front Lehigh home; hits man several times

Detectives say the victim and another person were in the car going down Meadow Road when they realized the passenger side door was not closed.

They stopped in front of a home on Meadow Road to close it.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

That's when deputies say Ruzzo, who was outside the house where the car stopped, fired shots at them. A man was hit multiple times.

Once shots rang out, the victims took off in the car. The man's injuries were non-life-threatening; e was treated at the hospital and released.

As detectives started to dig more into the shooting, they learned that Ruzzo was having dinner with people at the home earlier in the evening. They noticed a white car had been driving recklessly on their street.

Witnesses say Ruzzo confronted the people in the car and that's when deputies say the people in the vehicle threw a drink at the family.

An hour later, according to deputies, the same white car drove by the house slowly. According to Ruzzo, he told the witnesses he saw a gun being pointed at the family from the people in that white car.

Shortly after, witnesses described a car stopping in front of the house. LCSO says that car was not the same one from earlier. It was the car with the victims Ruzzo shot at.

After shots rang out, Ruzzo told deputies he fired at the car in self-defense.

Detectives found shell casings and broken glass in the road, consistent with the damage to the car. The victim's car had no guns, weapons or spent shell casings inside, deputies say.

Ruzzo was arrested for one count of shooting into an occupied conveyance and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“Safety of our Lee County residents is my primary concern. I am incredibly proud of the 2nd Precinct deputies and my Violent Crimes detectives working through the night for this case," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, including holidays, LCSO is here to answer the call.”