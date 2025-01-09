Deputies: Child arrested for fake school shooting call at Lehigh Elementary

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says an 11-year-old has been arrested for calling 911 about a fake school shooting at a Lehigh Acres school.

Deputies say the call was made on Wednesday, January 9 around 2:23 p.m.

The sheriff's office says multiple deputies were dispatched to the school.

Further investigation revealed no active threat; instead, the call was determined as an attempt to "SWAT" the school.

Detectives determined the student was joking with another student during class.

The student has been arrested and charged with false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.