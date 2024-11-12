BUYING A HOME? Lehigh homes see slight price drop as supply grows

LEHIGH ACRES. — For more than 30 years, Sonia Rios has found homes for families in Lehigh Acres.

After the pandemic, she saw more people moving to the area than ever. At one point, Lehigh didn't have enough homes to keep up with demand.

However, the market today looks different.

"The supply is outpacing the demand, yes, but the demand is here," Rios said. "They're coming, so the buyers are out."

Builders reach out to Rios daily about a newly built home they need to sell.

"It worries a bit. Sometimes the homes are sitting, but I don't fear... I mean it's Florida, and it's growing and it's going to continue to grow," she explained.

Despite high interest rates, last week her company, Sonia Rios Realty, closed on 56 of their 190 listings.

With more houses on the market than demand, Lehigh Acres Communuity Correspondent Ella Rhoades asked her what it means for the price tag.

"I've seen the prices stabilized. Some prices did drop about ten to 20 percent, but it's okay the builders can afford it," she answered.

Rios' listings range from $300,000 to 400,000.

That's the same starting price for new homes inWhispering Lakes.Construction company MI Home plans to build 290 homes alongside another company.

MI Homes Vice President of Sales Danielle Calamela said the current trend doesn't cause too much concern.

"In Lehigh Acres, we have a very unique opportunity because it's very budget friendly, and I think it will continue to attract people," Calamela said.

Calamela added Savannah Lakes, a new gated community in Lehigh, similar to Whispering Lakes, shows the interest exists for more options like it.

"That particular community...named has had tremendous success, and it's an indicator that Lehigh Acres wants and needs more communities as opposed to just the spot lots," Calamela said.