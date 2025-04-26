Brush fire in Lehigh Acres burns over 6 acres, caused by improper welding

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A brush fire engulfed over six and a half acres of land in Lehigh Acres on Friday, forcing road closures and prompting neighbors to defend their homes with garden hoses.

The fire broke out between State Road 82 and Meadow Road, shutting down westbound lanes as drivers were forced to detour. Flames approached several homes, causing concern among residents in the area.

"I don't really see too many fires around here, but recently there's been two. I didn't see the first fire, but this one was pretty big and it was pretty serious," said Nicholas Gonzales who lives just a block away from where the fire occurred.

Firefighters confirmed that improper welding sparked the flames, which spread quickly through the dry vegetation. Neighbors reported seeing people welding near where the fire originated and noted it was a common activity in the area.

"With us living a wooded area, it's pretty scary, I'm not gonna lie," Gonzales said.

The dry conditions contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, according to residents.

"It's been pretty dry, it hasn't rained in a couple of days," Gonzales said.

Crews from multiple districts, including North Fort Myers and Tice, responded to the scene. By 4 p.m., the fire was 100% contained, and westbound State Road 82 reopened shortly after.

No injuries were reported, and no homes were damaged in the incident.

Lee County remains under a burn ban, and firefighters urge residents to avoid fires and report any they observe.

