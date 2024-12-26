BOOMIN' BIZ: More franchises are moving to Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It's guaranteed when you're in Lehigh Acres that you will see construction somewhere or there's a plan for new businesses, like the upcoming Chipotle on Lee Boulevard.

With so many businesses on that road, it seems like Lehigh's unofficial main street.

Right around the corner, on Homestead Road is where Lehigh's first Chick-Fil-A will go.

FGCU Professor Shelton Weeks said big name franchises like that are an important benchmark for Lehigh. It means they see a future here.

"It's either at or will soon be at that point where one of our locations is going to be profitable in this market," Weeks said.

BOOMIN' BIZ: More franchises move to Lehigh

Check out the Lee County development activity map and see the six new residential complexes being built in Lehigh.

Professor Weeks said over the past decade, a lot more people moved here for more affordable homes.

"When you get very close to build out, like some of our coastal communities in Southwest Florida, then you can see very rapid escalation in the land prices," he said.

Those low prices influenced Sandra Gilbrtholness to move to Lehigh five years ago.

"It's laid back. I love the little bit of that feeling. I don't want to get all of it out, but we need some activity...lots of potential," she said.

However, she has one complaint.

The 45 minutes she drives to the gym or to eat out with friends.

"We have to drive to go, so it would be nice if we have more businesses. A planet fitness would be nice. I know those are franchise, but it still be nice to get some of them over here," Gilbrtholness added.

Professor Weeks said the specific growth we see in Lehigh mirrors what Cape Coral went through decades ago, especially since both started on residential lot sales.

"Look at the experience of the Cape, and see that some of those same issues are going to play out in Lehigh," Weeks said.