Firefighters battling multiple fires across Hendry County leading to power outages, evacuations underway

A power outage affected Glades Electric customers in parts of Banyan Village, Port LaBelle, Horseshoe Acres and Pioneer Plantation on Monday evening following fires reported in the area.

11:00 p.m. update: First responders report about a dozen residents have been evacuated from their homes in the area of Tampa Street and 21st Street in the Pioneer Plantation community in Clewiston. Those who had to leave their homes were welcome to an evacuation staging area at Pioneer Fire Department. No damage has been reported to any homes or out buildings in the area, and no injuries have been reported.

10:20 p.m. update: Residents in the area of Tampa Avenue, 21st Street and Vero Avenue in Clewiston are being evacuated by first responders. The sheriff's office asks anyone living in the area to be prepared to leave their homes.

10:00 p.m. update: The Hendry County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone in the area of Tampa Avenue and 21st Street in Clewiston cooperate with first responders if they are asked to evacuate their homes.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office reports the outage was caused by a power grid shutdown requested by firefighters. About 1,100 customers in Hendry County were without electricity Monday night.

Fires were reported in the Banyan Village area. The sheriff's office attributes these fires to severe lightning strikes. While flooding has been reported on some roads in Hendry County, no damage to homes or other buildings has been reported.

As of 9:45 p.m. Monday, it's unclear when power will be restored to affected customers.