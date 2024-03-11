LaBelle family loses home in early-morning fire

LABELLE, Fla. — Early Sunday morning, a fire destroyed a house on School Circle in LaBelle.

While the homeowner preferred to stay off camera, he said he woke up to the sound of smoke detectors going off, and a home filled with smoke. So, he said he woke his wife up, then they grabbed their dogs and ran outside to call the fire department.

By that time, the homeowner said he could quickly see the fire spreading. Thankfully, he said no one was hurt in the fire.

However, by the time it was put out, it destroyed everything inside, and even his car outside.

The fire has sparked concern among neighbors over their own safety.

“It definitely sets you back thinking about ‘Wow, what was the cause, what could have caused it’, ‘Have I done everything I can do to prevent that from happening at my house?’ So, it's very scary," said Edward Davidson, who lives in LaBelle. "We’re very grateful that nobody got hurt.”

The LaBelle Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.