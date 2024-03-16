BREAKING: Deputy hit & thrown onto car windshield, other deputies shoot driver

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop in the LaBelle area turned into an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Around 8 o'clock, three Hendry County deputies stopped a suspected stolen vehicle in the 400 block of West Hickpochee Avenue.

In a statement emailed after 10:30pm Friday to the Fox 4 newsroom, The Hendry County Sheriff's Office says the driver pointed the vehicle at one of the deputies, "striking him and tossing him into the vehicle's windshield. It was at this time officers on center shot at the suspect driver in an effort to disable it."

The sheriff's office says the driver received medical aide was immediately transported for additional treatment.

All three deputies have been placed on paid Administrative Leave, pending the outcome of a separate investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

As of late Friday, there was no word on the driver's identity, or the conditions of the driver or deputy who was hit.

