Seminole Casino Hotel welcomes sports betting in Florida

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee is welcoming new games, celebrities, and an economic boost.

Now, there's no shortage of retail sports betting and roulette. The Casino just added a brand new craps table too.

Fox 4 spoke with the Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, Jim Allen.

"Any game that you could find in Las Vegas, you can find right here in Southwest Florida,” he said.

The launch of in-person sports betting in Florida is giving a boost to the economy, employing 1,000 new people.

About 350 of the new jobs are in the tech field. Allen says it's racking in $650 million in revenue share for the state.

Celebrities came out to make the day even more special. Ashanti, Tito Ortiz, and Jimmy Johnson were just a few who attended.

“It’s an exciting time for Florida," Johnson said.

The long-time sports analyst who coached the Miami Dolphins and then the Cowboys to multiple Super Bowl wins says the economic impact is important.

"It’s revenue for Florida, and it’s entertainment for people who live around here," Johnson said.

Speeches at the event to commemorate the new games took a moment to honor the tribe that owns the casino hotel.

“I think it’s conclusion at least at this point of a long journey, enhancing and reestablishing the compact between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida,” Allen said.

What started as a small bingo hall, the Seminole Casino Hotel, Allen says, has come a long way.